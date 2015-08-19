Italy - Factors to watch on May 2
Milan, May 2 - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Aug 19 Toya SA :
* H1 revenue 139.2 million zlotys ($36.9 million) versus 129.7 million zlotys year ago
* H1 net profit 12.3 million zlotys versus 13.7 million zlotys year ago
* H1 operating profit 16.1 million zlotys versus 17.4 million zlotys last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7745 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Milan, May 2 - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
SYDNEY, May 2 Australia's Murray Goulburn on Tuesday abandoned its push into high-valued dairy products for Asian consumers and signalled big writedowns, lopping more than 15 percent off its shares.