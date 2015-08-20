US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores keep getting pummeled
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)
Aug 20 Nexstim Oyj :
* Has selected Sanmina Corporation to manufacture all systems
* Transfer of system production from Innokas Medical Oy is not expected to affect delivery capabilities for financial year 2015
* Expenses of this transfer are not estimated to be significant
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)
BOSTON, May 12 Two star stock pickers at Fidelity Investments exited their positions in Buffalo Wild Wings during the first quarter, as the restaurant chain faces pressure from an activist investor pushing to oust its chief executive.