Aug 20 Orco Property Group SA :

* Paris commercial court accepted Orco Property Group's request for early termination of its safeguard plan

* Announces that Paris commercial court pronounced a judgement pursuant to which court accepted company's request to modify its safeguard plan

* Within fifteen days as of pronouncement of judgement, company is obliged to pay to safeguard administrator liabilities that are subject to and due under safeguard plan

* Safeguard administrator will proceed with distribution of funds received from company, after today's judgment becomes final

* Duration of safeguard plan has been reduced to two months

* Liabilities to be paid based pursuant to filed request amount to 9,762,152 euros ($10.9 million)

* Liabilities include remaining bond debt (4,375,934 euros) as well as debts towards suppliers and called bank guarantees (5,386,218 euros)

