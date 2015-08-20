BRIEF-Liechtensteinische Landesbank says AGM elected Georg Wohlwend as new chairman
* further increase of dividend to CHF 1.70 proposed by board of directors was approved
Aug 20 01Cyberaton SA :
* Janusz Skopowski lowers his stake in company to 8.36 percent (375,000 shares) from 18.54 percent via sale of 456,211 shares between Aug. 10 and Aug. 13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 12 Brazilian federal audit court TCU said it will investigate whether support from development bank BNDES for meatpacker JBS SA caused losses to taxpayers, according to a statement Friday.