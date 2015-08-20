BRIEF-Andina Acquisition Corp II obtains extension to complete business combination
* Andina Acquisition Corp. II obtains extension to complete business combination
Aug 20 British American Tobacco Plc
* Irrevocable undertaking: proposed souza cruz offer
* Is expected that bat will be in a position to launch offer should it decide to do so in september 2015.
* Signed an irrevocable undertaking with aberdeen asset management to acquire up to all of 24.7% of souza cruz shares which are not currently owned by bat
Aberdeen has agreed if offer is launched at rs 27.62/share it will consent to delisting of souza cruz and sell all of its shares to bat
Raging Capital Management LLC reports 9.8 percent stake in Immersion Corporation as of May 12, 2017