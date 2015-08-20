BRIEF-Liechtensteinische Landesbank says AGM elected Georg Wohlwend as new chairman
* further increase of dividend to CHF 1.70 proposed by board of directors was approved
Aug 20 Incity Immobilien AG :
* Expands asset portfolio by third property in Berlin
* Has acquired, through a subsidiary, another residential and commercial building in Berlin
* Parties have agreed not to disclose purchase price
SAO PAULO, May 12 Brazilian federal audit court TCU said it will investigate whether support from development bank BNDES for meatpacker JBS SA caused losses to taxpayers, according to a statement Friday.