Aug 20 Truworths International Ltd
* FY headline earnings per share increased by 3% to 593.8
cents (2014: 576.8 cents)
* FY group's gross margin decreased to 55.2%
* FY operating profit (profit before finance costs and tax)
increased by 2.6% to r3.4 billion
* FY group retail sales increased by 8.2% to r11.6 billion
* Board has resolved to appoint Jean-Christophe Garbino, CEO
designate, as an executive director of company with effect from
21 August
* Michael Mark will remain as CEO on a month to month basis
until transition period has been suitably completed
* Capital expenditure of r767 million has been committed for
2016 financial period
* Second half comparable sales recorded positive growth of
4.2% against a reduction of 0.8% in first half.
* Retail sales (excluding Earthchild and Naartjie) for first
7 weeks of 2016 financial period reflect up 15%
* Product inflation is anticipated to average between 8% and
10% in 2016 financial period
* Fy revenue 12.62 billion rand, up 8 percent
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)