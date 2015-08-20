Aug 20 Truworths International Ltd

* FY headline earnings per share increased by 3% to 593.8 cents (2014: 576.8 cents)

* FY group's gross margin decreased to 55.2%

* FY operating profit (profit before finance costs and tax) increased by 2.6% to r3.4 billion

* FY group retail sales increased by 8.2% to r11.6 billion

* Board has resolved to appoint Jean-Christophe Garbino, CEO designate, as an executive director of company with effect from 21 August

* Michael Mark will remain as CEO on a month to month basis until transition period has been suitably completed

* Capital expenditure of r767 million has been committed for 2016 financial period

* Second half comparable sales recorded positive growth of 4.2% against a reduction of 0.8% in first half.

* Retail sales (excluding Earthchild and Naartjie) for first 7 weeks of 2016 financial period reflect up 15%

* Product inflation is anticipated to average between 8% and 10% in 2016 financial period

* Fy revenue 12.62 billion rand, up 8 percent