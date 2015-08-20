BRIEF-China Fishery Group updates on Chapter 11 proceedings
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information
Aug 20 Neschen AG :
* Sales process for the company starts
* Claims of creditors are to be settled from the proceeds of sale
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information
* Tidewater announces entry into restructuring support agreement with certain lenders and noteholders