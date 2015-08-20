BRIEF-Liechtensteinische Landesbank says AGM elected Georg Wohlwend as new chairman
* further increase of dividend to CHF 1.70 proposed by board of directors was approved
Aug 20 Cinnober Financial Technology AB :
* H1 net sales for period amounted to 135.8 million Swedish crowns ($15.96 million) versus 140.0 million crowns year ago
* H1 profit before tax 2.1 million crowns versus 1.8 million crowns year ago
* Q2 net sales 70.4 million crowns versus 73.7 million crowns year ago
* Q2 EBITDA 2.1 million crowns versus 3.3 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5070 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* further increase of dividend to CHF 1.70 proposed by board of directors was approved
SAO PAULO, May 12 Brazilian federal audit court TCU said it will investigate whether support from development bank BNDES for meatpacker JBS SA caused losses to taxpayers, according to a statement Friday.