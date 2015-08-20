Aug 20 Sixt SE CEO:

* Says is on track for another record year

* Says expects United States to become second-most important market this year already

* Says targets at-equity consolidation of Sixt Leasing, but that will take years

* Says aims to open 20-30 new outlets in the U.S. by spring 2016

* Says U.S. market could in theory handle 1,000 Sixt outlets, but we are going slow

* Says is not having a lot of fun with franchisees in china Further company coverage: