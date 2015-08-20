BRIEF-Liechtensteinische Landesbank says AGM elected Georg Wohlwend as new chairman
* further increase of dividend to CHF 1.70 proposed by board of directors was approved
Aug 20 Sixt SE CEO:
* Says is on track for another record year
* Says expects United States to become second-most important market this year already
* Says targets at-equity consolidation of Sixt Leasing, but that will take years
* Says aims to open 20-30 new outlets in the U.S. by spring 2016
* Says U.S. market could in theory handle 1,000 Sixt outlets, but we are going slow
* Says is not having a lot of fun with franchisees in china Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 12 Brazilian federal audit court TCU said it will investigate whether support from development bank BNDES for meatpacker JBS SA caused losses to taxpayers, according to a statement Friday.