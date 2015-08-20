BRIEF-Liechtensteinische Landesbank says AGM elected Georg Wohlwend as new chairman
* further increase of dividend to CHF 1.70 proposed by board of directors was approved
Aug 20 Fynske Bank A/S :
* H1 net profit 30.8 million Danish crowns ($4.62 million) versus 36.7 million crowns year ago
* H1 core earnings 50.6 million crowns versus 43.7 million crowns year ago
* H1 loan losses 18.3 million crowns versus 20.3 million crowns year ago
* Maintains 2015 core earnings guidance at 80 million - 85 million crowns
* Says it is expected that losses and write-downs in 2015 will be on same level as in 2014 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6724 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 12 Brazilian federal audit court TCU said it will investigate whether support from development bank BNDES for meatpacker JBS SA caused losses to taxpayers, according to a statement Friday.