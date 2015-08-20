Aug 20 Fynske Bank A/S :

* H1 net profit 30.8 million Danish crowns ($4.62 million) versus 36.7 million crowns year ago

* H1 core earnings 50.6 million crowns versus 43.7 million crowns year ago

* H1 loan losses 18.3 million crowns versus 20.3 million crowns year ago

* Maintains 2015 core earnings guidance at 80 million - 85 million crowns

* Says it is expected that losses and write-downs in 2015 will be on same level as in 2014 Source text for Eikon:

