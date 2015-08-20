BRIEF-China Fishery Group updates on Chapter 11 proceedings
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information
Aug 20 Optimum's Business Rescue Practitioners
* Coal supply from optimum coal mines into hendrina power station has been suspended
* Obligated to minimise immediate cash losses incurred by optimum
* To ensure eskom has sufficient coal for hendrina power station, offered to supply coal at optimum's cash cost of production
* Optimum coal suspended coal supply agreement between eskom and optimum coal for duration of business rescue proceedings
* Tidewater announces entry into restructuring support agreement with certain lenders and noteholders