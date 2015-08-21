Aug 21 Kuoni Reisen Holding AG :

* H1 1,532 million Swiss francs turnover from continuing operations, positive organic growth of +6.8 pct

* H1 EBITA 16.7 million Swiss francs; EBIT: 3.6 million Swiss francs ($3.76 million)

* Sees FY 2015 EBIT from continuing operations in the range of 40 million to 50 million francs

* H1 net profit from continuing operations came to 5.9 million francs (2014: 28.4 million francs)

* CFO Thomas Peyer will leave Kuoni Group

* Thomas Peyer will remain in the role as group CFO until first-half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9563 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)