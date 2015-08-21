Aug 21 Paul Hartmann AG :

* H1 revenues across the group up by 5.0 pct to 955.1 million euros ($1.08 billion)

* H1 EBIT up 9.9 pct to 66.3 million euros

* H1 consolidated net income rose by 3.8 pct to 40.5 million euros

* Sees FY 2015 moderate growth in revenues and EBIT Source text - bit.ly/1E9bvN9 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8862 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)