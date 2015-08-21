Aug 21 Berliner Effektengesellschaft AG :

* H1 net profit after tax increased from 4.968 million euros year ago by around 46.4 pct to 7.271 million euros ($8.19 million)

* H1 result from ordinary activities up by around 45.5 pct to 10.411 million euros