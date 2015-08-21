Aug 21 H. Lundbeck A/S :

* Kåre Schultz, President and CEO in the company, bought on Aug. 20 a total of 30,000 shares for a total value of 5,981,070 Danish crowns ($904,455)

* Anders Gersel Pedersen, EVP Research and Development at Lundbeck, sold on Aug. 20 a total of 25,000 Lundbeck shares for 4,858,826 crowns

