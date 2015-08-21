BRIEF-China Assurance Finance and Shinonghui Agricultural Industry enter into strategic cooperation deal
* Co and Shinonghui Agricultural Industry Co entered into a strategic cooperation agreement
Aug 21 Independent News & Media Plc
* Announced planned closure of its printing operation in belfast
* Remains committed to its belfast publishing business which will continue as normal
* Print closure, is expected to entail a reduction of up to 89 employees
* Print closure is expected to be implemented by no later than june 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* NFL and Perform Group have reached agreement for Perform to market NFL's television broadcast rights in over 100 countries and territories Source text for Eikon: