* Bittium Corporation is planning to repurchase its own shares and stock options for a total purchase price of approximately 595 million euros ($681.5 million) in a voluntary public tender offer directed to all shareholders and holders of stock options 2008C of the Company

* The Offer would be made for a maximum of 124,747,351 shares, corresponding approximately to 94.1 per cent of all the shares in the Company on the date of this release

* Says offer would also be made for a maximum of 252,648 stock options

* The price offered for the Stock Options is the Offer Price subtracted with the share subscription price of the Stock Option, which was 0.55 per euros share on Aug. 20, 2015

* In the Offer, the seven largest shareholders and a certain major shareholder of Bittium have, as described in detail in the following, undertaken to offer for repurchase at least 70 percent of the share s each of them owns, in the aggregate 43,949,571 Bittium shares, corresponding approximately to 33,2 percent of all the shares and votes in Bittium Source text for Eikon:

