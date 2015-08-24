Aug 24 Blinkx Plc

* Early q2 trading has been below expectations to date and company now expects an operating loss in h12016.

* Management expects a return to profitability, as its core products continue to ramp and offset declines in non-core products

* Now expects h12016 results to be in following broad ranges: . H1 revenues between $85m and $95m

* Now expects h12016 results to be in following broad ranges: . H1 adjusted* ebitda loss between ($5m) and ($8m)

* Now expects h12016 results to be in following broad ranges: . H1 cash balance between $82m and $85m