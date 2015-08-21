Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
Aug 21 OTI Greentech AG :
* Revenues of 5.0 million euros ($5.64 million) in H1 2015 according to provisional figures. Also provisional figures for 2014 short fiscal period put revenues at 2.4 million euros
* Revenues to increase to at least 16.5 million euros in 2015
* Earnings from operating activities are set to be positive in second half of 2015
* H1 provisional earnings total -1.3 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8859 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
SARAJEVO, May 9 Bosnia's autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation raised 30 million Bosnian marka ($16.7 million) in an auction of 3-month treasury bills on Tuesday to help plug a budget gap in the absence of cash from the International Monetary Fund.