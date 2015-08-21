Aug 21 OTI Greentech AG :

* Revenues of 5.0 million euros ($5.64 million) in H1 2015 according to provisional figures. Also provisional figures for 2014 short fiscal period put revenues at 2.4 million euros

* Revenues to increase to at least 16.5 million euros in 2015

* Earnings from operating activities are set to be positive in second half of 2015

* H1 provisional earnings total -1.3 million euros