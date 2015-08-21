Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
Aug 21 Episurf Medical AB :
* Q2 net sales 263,909 Swedish crowns ($31,000) versus 22,157 crowns year ago
* Q2 operating loss 11.4 million crowns versus loss 9.4 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4801 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
* Aquinox Pharmaceuticals announces first quarter 2017 financial results