Aug 21 Piippo Oyj :

* Reports H1 revenue of 11.2 million euros ($12.70 million) versus 10.2 million euros a year ago

* H1 EBIT is 836,000 euros versus 574,000 euros a year ago

* Says aims at revenue of at least 20 million euros until end of 2017

* Says there will be a huge difference between H1 and H2 revenue

