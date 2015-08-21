Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
Aug 21 Stendorren Fastigheter AB :
* H1 rental income 150.0 million Swedish crowns ($17.69 million) versus 0 million crowns year ago
* H1 profit from property management 50.5 million crowns versus loss 0.9 million crowns year ago
* Q2 rental income 93.8 million crowns versus 0 million crowns year ago
* Q2 profit from property management 37.4 million crowns versus loss 0.2 million crowns year ago
