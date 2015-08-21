Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
Aug 21 Diadrom Holding AB :
* Q2 net sales 10.3 million Swedish crowns versus 13.4 million crowns year ago
* Q2 EBIT 0.5 million crowns versus 1.6 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
DUBAI, May 9 Shares of companies that beat quarterly earnings estimates outperformed on Tuesday with electronics and bookstore retailer Jarir helping lift the mood on the Saudi Arabian exchange.