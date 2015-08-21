BRIEF-Nortel Canada announces effectiveness of Settlement and Plans Support Agreement
* Nortel Canada - Nortel* Networks and Nortel Networks Limited announce effectiveness of settlement and plans support agreement entered into Oct 12, 2016
Aug 21 Quantum Property Group Ltd
* Renewal of cautionary announcement
* Confirms that it is still engaging with legal advisors to assess impact of liquidation of company's wholly-owned subsidiary, A Million Up Investments 105 Proprietary Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Nortel Canada - Nortel* Networks and Nortel Networks Limited announce effectiveness of settlement and plans support agreement entered into Oct 12, 2016
* Principal & interest under facility agreement were US$50 million & US$937,363.11 respectively