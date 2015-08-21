Aug 21 Hospitality Property Fund Ltd
* Condensed consolidated reviewed results for the year ended
30 June 2015 and distribution declaration
* Reported rental income growth of 1.8 pct to r434,1 million
(2014: r426,3 million)
* Performance of fund in year ahead will largely be driven
by hospitality trading environment
* Expects occupancies to grow in line with domestic GDP
growth with room rates increasing slightly ahead of prevailing
CPI rate
* Inflationary pressures on salaries and wages as well as
utility costs could impact hotel expenses in 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: