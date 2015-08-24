BRIEF-Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership
Aug 24 Capio
* Says to acquire two Teres clinics in Norway
* Says enterprise value (ev) is 28 mnok. Closing of transaction is expected during Q4 2015
* Says the acquisition is estimated to contribute positively to the Group's earnings per share from 2016
* Says the transaction is subject to final approval by the Norwegian competition authority, expected on August 31, 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Janssen Pharmaceuticals - real-world evidence shows oral invokana 300 mg demonstrates comparable A1C reduction and control to injectable GLP-1 receptor agonists