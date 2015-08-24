Aug 24 Geong International Ltd
* Geong International Limited: statement regarding possible
offer
* Co's directors confirm that co, Hanafin are in preliminary
discussions regarding a possible offer for Geong by Hanafin
* Discussions are at a very preliminary stage and there can
be no certainty that a transaction will be forthcoming
* At current time, it is envisaged that any offer will be
made at 5 pence per share in cash
* Hanafin currently holds £1 million of convertible
unsecured loan stock in Geong, which is due to be redeemed on 30
september
* If converted, Hanafin's loan stock would represent 34.6%
of geong's issued share capital
* Henry Tse, Weidong Wang and Minren Guan, being directors
of Geong, are working with hanafin on proposed offer
