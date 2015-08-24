Aug 24 Geong International Ltd

* Geong International Limited: statement regarding possible offer

* Co's directors confirm that co, Hanafin are in preliminary discussions regarding a possible offer for Geong by Hanafin

* Discussions are at a very preliminary stage and there can be no certainty that a transaction will be forthcoming

* At current time, it is envisaged that any offer will be made at 5 pence per share in cash

* Hanafin currently holds £1 million of convertible unsecured loan stock in Geong, which is due to be redeemed on 30 september

* If converted, Hanafin's loan stock would represent 34.6% of geong's issued share capital

* Henry Tse, Weidong Wang and Minren Guan, being directors of Geong, are working with hanafin on proposed offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)