Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership
Aug 24 Novo Nordisk
* Novo Nordisk completes second and final phase 3a trial with liraglutide as adjunct therapy to insulin for people with type 1 diabetes
* Says results show that liraglutide as adjunct to insulin therapy met primary end-point of improving blood glucose control for people with type 1 diabetes, but without hypoglycaemic benefit experienced in type 2 diabetes
* Says "We are disappointed as we believed in potential to provide people with type 1 diabetes with a new treatment option, and we will continue to invest in new treatment options for this group of people."
* Says based on a risk/benefit assessment of overall dataset from two adjunct trials, it does currently not intend to submit an application to expand the label of Victoza
* Says intends to conduct thorough analyses to evaluate clinical data and define potential future clinical and regulatory initiatives Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sabina Zawadzki)
* Janssen Pharmaceuticals - real-world evidence shows oral invokana 300 mg demonstrates comparable A1C reduction and control to injectable GLP-1 receptor agonists