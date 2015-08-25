Aug 25 Bavarian Nordic A/S :

* H1 revenue 624 million Danish crowns ($96.60 million) versus 450 million crowns year ago

* H1 net profit was 107 million crowns versus loss 54 million crowns year ago

* H1 income before interest and tax (EBIT) was a profit of 85 million crowns versus loss 70 million crowns

* Q2 revenue 389.1 million crowns versus 164.5 million crowns year ago

* Q2 EBIT profit 125.0 million crowns versus loss 73.1 million crowns year ago

* Expectations for full year are maintained with revenue at the level of 1,000 million crowns and a break even result before interest and tax (EBIT)

