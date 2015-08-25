BRIEF-Biolase announces management change
* Accepted resignation of recently named chief financial officer Mark J. Nelson
Aug 25 Bavarian Nordic A/S :
* H1 revenue 624 million Danish crowns ($96.60 million) versus 450 million crowns year ago
* H1 net profit was 107 million crowns versus loss 54 million crowns year ago
* H1 income before interest and tax (EBIT) was a profit of 85 million crowns versus loss 70 million crowns
* Q2 revenue 389.1 million crowns versus 164.5 million crowns year ago
* Q2 EBIT profit 125.0 million crowns versus loss 73.1 million crowns year ago
* Expectations for full year are maintained with revenue at the level of 1,000 million crowns and a break even result before interest and tax (EBIT)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4599 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Accepted resignation of recently named chief financial officer Mark J. Nelson
* Cigna reports strong first quarter 2017 results, raises outlook