Aug 25 Vastned Retail NV :

* Announces distribution of 2015 interim dividend of 0.74 euros per share

* Vastned announces that following the 2014 final dividend distribution of 1.27 euros per share and the 2015 interim dividend distribution of 0.74 euros per share the rights of the holders of the convertible bonds have been adjusted

* Effective of August 24, 2015 the conversion price of the convertible bond for dividend distributions is adjusted from 44.89 euros ($51.92) to 44.16 euros

