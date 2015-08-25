BRIEF-Les Moulins De La Concorde Ltee reports 9-month pretax profit of 82.4 mln rupees
* 9-months ended March 2017 profit before taxation of 82.4 million rupees versus 129 million rupees year ago
Aug 25 Vedia SA :
* Its unit New Dragon Electronic Ltd receives order from Polish partner for delivery of tablets of total value of $170,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Company voluntarily filed a petition under chapter 11 for a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of company, Clamford Holding Source text (http://bit.ly/2qz5Nlm) Further company coverage: