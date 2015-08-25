Aug 25 CMA

* CMA provisionally clears poundland/99p merger

* Provisionally cleared anticipated acquisition of 99p Stores limited (99p) by Poundland Group Plc (Poundland).

* Anticipated acquisition would create a combined network of around 800 UK stores

* Merger may not be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition