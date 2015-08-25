BRIEF-Les Moulins De La Concorde Ltee reports 9-month pretax profit of 82.4 mln rupees
* 9-months ended March 2017 profit before taxation of 82.4 million rupees versus 129 million rupees year ago
Aug 25 Poundland Group Plc
* Welcomes cma's provisional conclusion and is studying report's findings in detail Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
* 9-months ended March 2017 profit before taxation of 82.4 million rupees versus 129 million rupees year ago
* Company voluntarily filed a petition under chapter 11 for a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of company, Clamford Holding Source text (http://bit.ly/2qz5Nlm) Further company coverage: