Aug 25 Clavister Holding AB :

* Further secures financing, to apply for change of list to NasdaQ OMX Sthlm in 2016

* Has carried out issue of 30 million Swedish crowns ($3.6 million) at issue price 35 crowns per share Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2700 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)