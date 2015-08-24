Aug 24 Advtech Ltd :
* H1 revenue up 33 pct
* H1 revenue 1.28 billion Rand; H1 HEPS 25.2 cents
* Interim dividend per share 12.5 cents
* H1 operating profit increased by 86 million rand or 73 pct
* Board is considering optimal capital structure for group
* Board is formulating a financing strategy that it believes
will allow it to sustain this accelerating growth strategy in
most efficient manner
* Board believes it is important to have certainty of access
to various funding sources in order to be best positioned to
execute in competitive situations
* Advtech is looking to put in place long-term debt
facilities which will be used to refinance existing bank
borrowings
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)