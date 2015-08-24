Aug 24 Ortivus AB :

* To reduce number of employees in Sweden

* Target is to reduce costs by about 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.21 million) per year starting from 2016

* Restructuring costs will be about 1 million crowns

* Reductions will have effect on Q3 results

