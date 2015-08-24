(Corrects second bullet to add dropped alphabet to Promacta spelling)

* Novartis says fda expands use of novartis drug promacta to include treatment of children ages 1 and older with chronic immune thrombocytopenia

* Novartis says promacta was approved by the fda as a tablet formulation in june 2015 for children 6 years of age and older and in 2008 for use in adult patients with the same condition