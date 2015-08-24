BRIEF-Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership
Aug 24 Natra SA :
* Says to call off its representative Jose Luis Navarro from Laboratorio Reig Jofre board
* Wants to focus on its core business of cocoa and chocolate
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership
* Janssen Pharmaceuticals - real-world evidence shows oral invokana 300 mg demonstrates comparable A1C reduction and control to injectable GLP-1 receptor agonists