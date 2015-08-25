BRIEF-Yuuzoo Corporation responds to Business Times Article
* Response To Business Times Article "Former Execs Dispute Yuuzoo's Breach Of Contract Claims"
Aug 25 EVRY ASA :
* Says de-listing application has been approved
* Says time of de-listing shall be determined by Oslo Børs
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Response To Business Times Article "Former Execs Dispute Yuuzoo's Breach Of Contract Claims"
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S