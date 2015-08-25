Aug 25 Celyad SA :

* H1 loss for the period of 15.3 million euros ($17.7 million)versus loss of 6.4 million euros a year ago

* Cash of 124 million euros as of June 30, 2015 (H1 2014: 40 million euros)

