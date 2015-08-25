BRIEF-Neophotonics reports Q1 loss per share $0.27
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Aug 25 Evry ASA :
* Has signed a new deal with it Swedish Tax Agency
* Contract value is 180 million Swedish crowns ($21.7 million)
* Agreement runs for six more years with an option for extension for another three years Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2856 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 5 Avantor, a laboratory supplies company owned by private equity firm New Mountain Capital, said it would buy VWR Corp in a deal with an enterprise value of about $6.4 billion.