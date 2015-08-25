Aug 25 Huber+Suhner AG :

* H1 net sales was only reduced by 2.9 pct to 356.1 million Swiss francs ($381.18 million)

* H1 order intake of 356.3 million francs (-12.9pct) fell significantly compared to the same period in the previous year

* H1 net income fell to 6.1 million francs due to non-cash-related, balance-sheet-based currency losses of 12.8 million francs

* Expects net sales in the second half of the year to remain at similar levels as in the first six months of 2015

* For the EBIT margin, Huber+Suhner confirms the target range of 6 pct-7.5pct for the current financial year

