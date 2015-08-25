BRIEF-Neophotonics reports Q1 loss per share $0.27
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Aug 25 Innofactor Plc :
* Starts acquisition of own shares
* Says a maximum of 800,000 shares will be acquired equaling about 2.45 pct of total amount of company's shares
* Will start buying back shares at earliest on Sept. 1, 2015 and will end on June 30, 2016 at latest
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 5 Avantor, a laboratory supplies company owned by private equity firm New Mountain Capital, said it would buy VWR Corp in a deal with an enterprise value of about $6.4 billion.