UPDATE 2-India moves resolution of $150 bln bad debt problem into cenbank's court
* RBI can direct banks to start insolvency resolution process
Aug 25 Van Lanschot NV :
* Strong increase in commission income in first half of 2015
* H1 net profit works out at 34 million euros ($39.3 million) (H1 2014: 49.4 million euros)
* H1 client assets grow to 58.5 billion euros from 57.4 billion euros year-end 2014
* Says H1 capital position remains robust, with common equity Tier I ratio at 14.6 pct
* Is well on track to achieve long-term objectives
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8643 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* RBI can direct banks to start insolvency resolution process
* Drive Shack Inc announces first quarter 2017 results and declares second quarter 2017 preferred stock dividends