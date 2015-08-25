Aug 25 Van Lanschot NV :

* Strong increase in commission income in first half of 2015

* H1 net profit works out at 34 million euros ($39.3 million) (H1 2014: 49.4 million euros)

* H1 client assets grow to 58.5 billion euros from 57.4 billion euros year-end 2014

* Says H1 capital position remains robust, with common equity Tier I ratio at 14.6 pct

* Is well on track to achieve long-term objectives

