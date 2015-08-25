UPDATE 2-India moves resolution of $150 bln bad debt problem into cenbank's court
* RBI can direct banks to start insolvency resolution process
Aug 25 Magnolia Bostad AB :
* Has signed an agreement with Wästbygg for the construction of 90 apartments in Sollentuna
* The contract amounts to 114 million Swedish crowns ($13.78 million)
* Sales will begin in the autumn and construction start is planned for January / February 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2701 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* RBI can direct banks to start insolvency resolution process
* Drive Shack Inc announces first quarter 2017 results and declares second quarter 2017 preferred stock dividends