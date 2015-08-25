Aug 25 Magnolia Bostad AB :

* Has signed an agreement with Wästbygg for the construction of 90 apartments in Sollentuna

* The contract amounts to 114 million Swedish crowns ($13.78 million)

* Sales will begin in the autumn and construction start is planned for January / February 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2701 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)