Aug 25 Rosenbauer International AG :

* H1 revenues up 14 pct at 416.9 million euros ($481.44 million)

* H1 EBIT up 10 pct at 21.9 million euros

* H1 incoming orders of 479.5 million euros were generated and were thus higher than previous year's level (H1 2014: 438.1 million euros)

* Order backlog as of June 30, 2015 amounted to 835.7 million euros, up 14 pct on previous year's figure

* Is aiming for an increase of up to 10 pct in both revenues and EBIT in 2015 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8660 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)