BRIEF-Biolase announces management change
* Accepted resignation of recently named chief financial officer Mark J. Nelson
Aug 25 Vistin Pharma ASA :
* Geveran Trading Co. Limited sold 881,422 shares in Vistin Pharma ASA, equalling 5.17 pct of shares and votes in company
* Following sale, Geveran no longer holds shares in Vistin Pharma
* Geveran Trading is a company indirectly controlled by trusts established by John Fredriksen for the benefit of his immediate family Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Accepted resignation of recently named chief financial officer Mark J. Nelson
* Cigna reports strong first quarter 2017 results, raises outlook