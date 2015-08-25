Aug 25 Elgeka SA :

* Says its unit Arista reduces share capital by 1.39 million euros ($1.60 million) to offset losses

* Arista in parallel increases share capital by 1.42 million euros, covered by mother company

Source text: bit.ly/1JsXx4i Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8663 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)