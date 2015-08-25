Aug 25 Nedsense Enterprises NV :

* Reports H1 net loss of 1.9 million euros versus loss of 1.7 million euros a year ago

* H1 operating loss is 1.5 million euros versus loss of 1.3 million euros a year ago

* H1 net revenue is 156,000 euros versus 271,000 euros restated a year ago

* Says financing will have to remain an area of focus in 2015